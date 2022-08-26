Saints LB Demario Davis to hold 7v7 tryouts on Saturday

On Saturday, August 27th, New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis will be holding tryouts for his Devoted Dreamers Academy’s after-school program 7v7 team. 7v7 is very similar to a traditional game of football, but with a reduced level of contact and slightly different rules. Tryouts will be held from 8:00 am to 11:30 am at the Saints practice facility, located at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie. The after-school program lasts 30 weeks over 8 months and the price of tuition includes the sports travel team, experience labs, academic mentor, college track support and daily snacks. The program will be held at Delgado Community College’s Sidney Collier Site on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Devoted Dreamers Academy is a part of Demario’s Devoted Dreamers Foundation. Their focus will be on high-level personalized education, faith-based entrepreneurship and elite athletic training for 8th through 12th graders.

This Saturday at the @Saints facility we're hosting tryouts for @devoteddacademy's after-school program 7v7 team. Success transcends from the classroom to the field! See you bright and early



8/27

8am

5800 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA



Register/More infohttps://t.co/7dAcCwAllv pic.twitter.com/I9K8wSeWxi — DemarioDavis.eth (@demario__davis) August 24, 2022

We want to extend a big thank you to all of Demario’s teammates, who are excited to support DDA.



Michael Thomas

Cameron Jordan

Alvin Kamara

Tyrann Mathieu

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Malcom Jenkins

Terron Armstead

Marshon Lattimore

Jarvis Landry

Mark Ingram

Drew Brees

Jamies Winston pic.twitter.com/9XjF28lWcH — Devoted Dreamers Academy (@devoteddacademy) August 26, 2022

You can learn more about Devoted Dreamers Academy and register online at After School Program – Devoted Dreamers Academy.

