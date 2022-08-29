Gayle Benson purchases Chris Owens Club

It was reported last month that New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was interested in purchasing the Chris Owens Club and it is now a done deal. Benson officially closed on the sale of the property on August 19th, but the price has not been made public yet. Benson purchased building through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story French Quarter property is located at 500 Bourbon Street and went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died in April. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The approximately 20,000 square foot building includes the nightclub and three commercial spaces on the ground floor. Owen’s two-story private residence and several small apartments are located on the 2nd and 3rd floors. The apartments, which were previously rented monthly are now vacant according to Mrs. Benson’s spokesperson, Greg Bensel.

Mrs. Benson said that her plan is to renovate and lease the property over the coming months.

Benson said, “I am humbled to have the opportunity to own a property that Chris worked so hard for over 50 years to make into a landmark building on Bourbon Street. Chris and I were good friends for many years, and we shared a deep love of the city of New Orleans. I plan for this building to be something that moves the French Quarter in a positive direction, which is something she always tried to do.”

