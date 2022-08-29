Saints announce seven roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have cut their roster down to 74 ahead of the Tuesday cut-down deadline. The team has announced that they have waived defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith, and tackle Khalique Washington. They have been placed on waivers so every NFL franchise will have the opportunity to claim these players. If they pass through without being claimed, they will become free agents and at that point the Saints could place them on their practice squad. Abram Smith will headline some of the names that the Saints cut, and they would like to have back on the practice squad.

Additionally, the Saints reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Kevin White to release him from their injured reserve. He is now a free agent.

The Saints roster currently sits at 74 players and they must get down to 53 players by Tuesday’s 3 pm CT deadline. Expect many more moves to come, and for the Saints to also look at other teams' roster cuts and look to see if they can improve their roster.

