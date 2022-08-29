Fleur-de-Links, August 29: Saints rookie out indefinitely following preseason finale

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints win preseason finale 27-10 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints emerge victorious in their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Photos: Saints vs Chargers Preseason Week 3: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints
Photo highlights of the Saints offense during their final preseason game.
UPDATE: Trevor Penning to need surgery, out indefinitely - Canal Street Chronicles
Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot during the Saints final preseason game and is out indefinitely, since he will need surgery.
Can’t Miss Play: Tre’Quan Smith’s Houdini bounce to Marquez Callaway is out of this world - NFL.com
A video of a spectacular catch made by Marquez Callaway on a pass intended for Tre’Quan Smith.
Jameis Winston efficient in brief debut for New Orleans Saints; Trevor Penning, Tre’Quan Smith leave hurt - ESPN
Jameis Winston led the Saints’ offense to a touchdown in the team’s opening drive in their final preseason game.
Saints LB Demario Davis to hold 7v7 tryouts on Saturday - Canal Street Chronicles
Demario Davis held tryouts for his Devoted Dreamers Academy.
Saints waive six as they start cut to 53 players - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints have waived defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith, Khalique Washington.
2 weeks till we open the season in Atlanta!
A look at Jameis Winston's TDs from last season
Saints at Falcons · Sept. 11 · Noon CT on FOX
Craziest catch of the preseason? Marquez Callaway
Saints at Falcons · Sept. 11/Noon CT · FOX
Photos from Demario Davis' Devoted Dreamers Academy 7v7 tryouts
: https://t.co/CemkkXe0ua pic.twitter.com/cH5DxaFlsP
