Fleur-de-Links, August 29: Saints rookie out indefinitely following preseason finale

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints win preseason finale 27-10 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints emerge victorious in their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Photos: Saints vs Chargers Preseason Week 3: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints

Photo highlights of the Saints offense during their final preseason game.

UPDATE: Trevor Penning to need surgery, out indefinitely - Canal Street Chronicles

Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot during the Saints final preseason game and is out indefinitely, since he will need surgery.

Can’t Miss Play: Tre’Quan Smith’s Houdini bounce to Marquez Callaway is out of this world - NFL.com

A video of a spectacular catch made by Marquez Callaway on a pass intended for Tre’Quan Smith.

Jameis Winston efficient in brief debut for New Orleans Saints; Trevor Penning, Tre’Quan Smith leave hurt - ESPN

Jameis Winston led the Saints’ offense to a touchdown in the team’s opening drive in their final preseason game.

Saints LB Demario Davis to hold 7v7 tryouts on Saturday - Canal Street Chronicles

Demario Davis held tryouts for his Devoted Dreamers Academy.

Saints waive six as they start cut to 53 players - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints have waived defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith, Khalique Washington.

