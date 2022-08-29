Fleur-de-Links, August 29: Saints rookie out indefinitely following preseason finale

The Saints emerge victorious in their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Photo highlights of the Saints offense during their final preseason game.

Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot during the Saints final preseason game and is out indefinitely, since he will need surgery.

A video of a spectacular catch made by Marquez Callaway on a pass intended for Tre’Quan Smith.

Jameis Winston led the Saints’ offense to a touchdown in the team’s opening drive in their final preseason game.

Demario Davis held tryouts for his Devoted Dreamers Academy.

The Saints have waived defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith, Khalique Washington.

2 weeks till we open the season in Atlanta!



A look at @Jaboowins's TDs from last season



: Saints at Falcons · Sept. 11 · Noon CT on FOX pic.twitter.com/7bE8BeoxOP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 28, 2022