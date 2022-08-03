Fleur-de-Links, August 3: Waitr to offer in-stadium food delivery for Saints games

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints pick up tight end Chris Herndon IV - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are expected to sign former New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings tight end Chris Herndon IV.
Report: NFL fines Miami Dolphins for tampering after botched Sean Payton, Tom Brady plan - WDSU
A new report details how the Miami Dolphins illegally communicated with Sean Payton and the Miami Dolphins have been docked a 2023 and 2024 draft pick.
Kawaan Baker suspended six games - Pro Football Talk
Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Saints Rookie Believed To Have Suffered Significant Injury - The Spun
Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday has reportedly suffered a “significant” knee injury.
Mark Ingram Mic’d Up at Saints Training Camp 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Mark Ingram was mic’d up for the Saints training camp on August 2nd.
VIDEO REPORT: Next generation of Payton family in New Orleans for Saints training camp - WDSU
Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen discuss how Allen is looking to maintain some of the culture Sean Payton established with the Saints.
Waitr, Soon to be Known as ASAP, Partners with New Orleans Saints for Exclusive In-Stadium Mobile Ordering - Business Wire
Waitr has announced in a press release that they will offer in-stadium food order for Saints home games.
Indoors, but the work remains the same ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 2, 2022
pic.twitter.com/beYvD4JOrB
The NFL said discussions with Sean Payton "occurred before Coach Payton announced his decision to retire as head coach of the Saints. Following that announcement, Miami requested permission to speak with Coach Payton for the first time, which New Orleans declined to grant."— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2022
There won't be a shortage of elite hands in New Orleans this year. @Cantguardmike x @God_Son80
