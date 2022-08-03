 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 3: Waitr to offer in-stadium food delivery for Saints games

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints pick up tight end Chris Herndon IV - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are expected to sign former New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings tight end Chris Herndon IV.

Report: NFL fines Miami Dolphins for tampering after botched Sean Payton, Tom Brady plan - WDSU

A new report details how the Miami Dolphins illegally communicated with Sean Payton and the Miami Dolphins have been docked a 2023 and 2024 draft pick.

Kawaan Baker suspended six games - Pro Football Talk

Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Saints Rookie Believed To Have Suffered Significant Injury - The Spun

Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday has reportedly suffered a “significant” knee injury.

Mark Ingram Mic’d Up at Saints Training Camp 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Mark Ingram was mic’d up for the Saints training camp on August 2nd.

VIDEO REPORT: Next generation of Payton family in New Orleans for Saints training camp - WDSU

Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen discuss how Allen is looking to maintain some of the culture Sean Payton established with the Saints.

Waitr, Soon to be Known as ASAP, Partners with New Orleans Saints for Exclusive In-Stadium Mobile Ordering - Business Wire

Waitr has announced in a press release that they will offer in-stadium food order for Saints home games.

