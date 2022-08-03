Fleur-de-Links, August 3: Waitr to offer in-stadium food delivery for Saints games

The Saints are expected to sign former New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings tight end Chris Herndon IV.

A new report details how the Miami Dolphins illegally communicated with Sean Payton and the Miami Dolphins have been docked a 2023 and 2024 draft pick.

Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday has reportedly suffered a “significant” knee injury.

Mark Ingram was mic’d up for the Saints training camp on August 2nd.

Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen discuss how Allen is looking to maintain some of the culture Sean Payton established with the Saints.

Waitr has announced in a press release that they will offer in-stadium food order for Saints home games.

The NFL said discussions with Sean Payton "occurred before Coach Payton announced his decision to retire as head coach of the Saints. Following that announcement, Miami requested permission to speak with Coach Payton for the first time, which New Orleans declined to grant." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2022