C. J. Gardner-Johnson limiting participation in training camp, seeking new contract

According to multiple sources, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is limiting his participation in training camp practices as he seeks a new contract with team.

“Ceedy Duce” is entering his 4th and final year under contract with the New Orleans Saints.

According to Jeff Duncan with NOLA.com, Gardner-Johnson stayed away from the Saints voluntary OTA’s earlier this year for the same reason.

This goes back to the offseason when Gardner-Johnson stayed away from voluntary OTAs, etc. https://t.co/KG9NXI6X7U — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 3, 2022

As of now, there has been no news of any discussions between the Saints and Gardner-Johnson about an extension, but he is not the only player that the team will have to address negotiations with soon.

The Saints have a long list of key players that are set to become free agents after the 2022 season including Erik McCoy, Marquez Callaway, David Onyemata, Mark Ingram and Deonte Harty.

Anyone who follows Gardner-Johnson knows there’s no doubt that he loves playing for the Saints and their fans, regularly interacting with them on social media. The exuberant defensive back has been a vital part of the Saints secondary since joining the team in 2019. In his 3 seasons with the Saints, Gardner-Johnson has 28 passes defended, 5 interceptions, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble return.

Let’s hope that a new deal gets worked out prior to the start of the season so there are no distractions and C.J can get back to what he does best on the field.

