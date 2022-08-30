Week 11 Prediction: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams

The New Orleans Saints are *hopefully* clicking on all cylinders at this point, when the defending champs come to town.

Sean McVay and the LA Rams bring a high-powered offense and elite defense into Caesars Superdome for this one. Our team breaks it down.

Matt: The Saints don’t feel like a massive underdog in this contest.

The Rams are probably one of the toughest games on the schedule for the Black & Gold, but I think this can be a fairly even matchup.

Jameis will need to still be healthy for the Saints to have a chance, IMO. Also, Kamara can’t be suspended either.

Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry could combine for a big game against this secondary, and I think Demario Davis and Cam Jordan can pressure Stafford now that Whitworth retired. Saints win a thrilling battle in the Dome.

Score: Saints win 28-24

Brenden: Saints fans will pack the dome for this game, the return of the Rams to the super dome. The media will all pick the Rams, but New Orleans will have a different energy for this game. This will be more than just a regular week game.

The Saints defense will dominate from the opening kickoff. Marshon Lattimore will have his hands full with Cooper Kupp, but the Saints defense will prevail. The Saints defense historically has had a ton of success against Matthew Stafford.

Saints will pull of an “upset” on the back of Jameis Winston’s great performance and a dominate game on the ground for Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Also, Aaron Donald only is able to get the Winston one time…

Score: Saints Win 31-23

Tina: This is the game that I have looked forward to the most since the schedule was released.

I am still angry and will never, ever get over what took place in the NFCCG!! Did I mention that I am never getting over it???

I rarely pick strictly with my heart, but the Rams deserve to get whooped in our house. All everyone will be talking this week is the Rams and “that game” so the Saints will be playing with a big chip on their shoulder for many reasons. I think crowd noise will be a big factor too. Saints fans are incredibly passionate and petty. They have not forgotten either. That being said, I do think the Saints are the better team all around and they will play like a team with something to prove. I would love nothing more than to see them destroy the Rams. Yes, I know it won’t change what happened but beating the reigning Super Bowl champs will make for a sweet day.

Score: Saints win 37-20

Jalen: This is a statement game. Most fans outside of New Orleans believe the Saints will be middle-of-the-pack, while the Rams will be competing for another Lombardi. The former statement will be proved wrong well before this game.

Matthew Stafford proved himself a long time ago, but he can definitely be erratic at times. We saw it occasionally last year. A mistake prone QB facing this defense is a recipe for disaster, especially if they don’t bring Odell Beckham back.

Cooper Kupp will see a different Marshon Lattimore, who’s coming off of his best season. Lattimore will win that matchup as usual, and the domino effect will begin. Michael Thomas vs Ramsey will be a movie - Whoever has the assignment of checking Olave, good luck.

On a field full of stars, Kamara will still be the best player on the field. New Orleans is better on both sides of the ball.

Free money might be on the underdog for sports bettors, as we know oddsmakers will most likely disrespect New Orleans.

Score: Saints win 31-20

