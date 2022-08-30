 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 30: Saints favored in season opener against Falcons

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Gayle Benson purchases Chris Owens Club - Canal Street Chronicles

After expressing interest previously in purchasing the property, Gayle Benson has purchased the Chris Owens Club, an old night club in New Orleans.

Joel Meyers on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | August 29, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Play-by-play Saints announcer Joel Myers appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints podcast.

Michael Thomas injury update: Will Saints WR miss time? - Pro Football Network

Ryan Gosling of Pro Football Network speculates as to whether or not Michael Thomas will miss time due to injury.

Should the Eagles trade Andre Dillard to the Cowboys or Saints? - NJ.com

Chris Franklin names the Saints as potential landing spot for Andre Dillard in a trade.

Saints vs Falcons Prediction, Odds & Betting Trends for NFL Week 1 Game on FanDuel Sportsbook (Sept 11) - FanDuel

The Saints are currently the favorites to win the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints announce seven roster moves - Canal Street Chronicles

In addition to the six players previously released, the Saints have reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Kevin White, releasing him from injured reserve.

Dennis Allen on Saints roster cuts ahead of the 2022 NFL season - New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen speaks on the team having to cut players before the deadline.

