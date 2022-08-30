Fleur-de-Links, August 30: Saints favored in season opener against Falcons

After expressing interest previously in purchasing the property, Gayle Benson has purchased the Chris Owens Club, an old night club in New Orleans.

Play-by-play Saints announcer Joel Myers appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints podcast.

Ryan Gosling of Pro Football Network speculates as to whether or not Michael Thomas will miss time due to injury.

Chris Franklin names the Saints as potential landing spot for Andre Dillard in a trade.

The Saints are currently the favorites to win the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

In addition to the six players previously released, the Saints have reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Kevin White, releasing him from injured reserve.

Dennis Allen speaks on the team having to cut players before the deadline.