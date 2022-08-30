UPDATE: Saints to trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to Eagles for late round picks, per report

UPDATE:

Trade terms are expected to be for a pair of Day 3 picks:

Full trade terms:



Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025.



Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Personally, I expected the move to be for a third round pick, but it looks like the Saints could “only” get back a 5th and 6th rounder. This reads to me that there weren’t too many other competitors in the trade market for Gardner-Johnson’s services.

Original story below:

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly agreed to trade fan-favorite defensive back C.J. Garnder-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter. pic.twitter.com/k6bxvziA84 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

According to Ian Rapoport, extension talks between the two sides broke down and the Saints decided to part ways with the young star. Compensation from the Philadelphia Eagles is unclear, but this marks the second big trade between the two clubs this offseason, with the two teams trading first round picks right before the 2022 NFL Draft.

Speaking of draft picks, Gardner-Johnson was acquired in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, so likely trade compensation would be a better draft pick than the pick used to acquire him in the first place.

The move of Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles opens up potential playing time at slot corner for players like P.J. Williams and/or rookie Alontae Taylor. But what Gardner-Johnson brought to this team and locker room in terms of on-the-field energy and presence cannot be understated.