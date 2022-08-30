 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Saints trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to Eagles

UPDATE: Saints to trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to Eagles for late round picks, per report

Who was expecting this news?

By Chris Dunnells Updated
NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UPDATE:

Trade terms are expected to be for a pair of Day 3 picks:

Personally, I expected the move to be for a third round pick, but it looks like the Saints could “only” get back a 5th and 6th rounder. This reads to me that there weren’t too many other competitors in the trade market for Gardner-Johnson’s services.

Original story below:

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly agreed to trade fan-favorite defensive back C.J. Garnder-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Ian Rapoport, extension talks between the two sides broke down and the Saints decided to part ways with the young star. Compensation from the Philadelphia Eagles is unclear, but this marks the second big trade between the two clubs this offseason, with the two teams trading first round picks right before the 2022 NFL Draft.

Speaking of draft picks, Gardner-Johnson was acquired in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, so likely trade compensation would be a better draft pick than the pick used to acquire him in the first place.

The move of Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles opens up potential playing time at slot corner for players like P.J. Williams and/or rookie Alontae Taylor. But what Gardner-Johnson brought to this team and locker room in terms of on-the-field energy and presence cannot be understated.

