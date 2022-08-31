 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Saints trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to Eagles

Filed under:

[WATCH] Saints fans are going through the 5 stages of grief

Why Mickey Why?

By JonoBarnes
/ new

What else can be said about the Chauncey Gardner Johnson trade to the Philadelphia Eagles that hasn’t already been said?

Just take time to let us all go through the 5 stages of grief together.

I’m still in the denial phase tbh.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC , “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @JonoBarnes and subscribe to my YouTube channel for more videos like this one.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...