Fleur-de-Links, August 31: Saints release Ian Book, Taco Charlton, others

UPDATE: Saints to trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to Eagles for late round picks, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are expected to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 5th round pick in 2025 to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 5th round pick in 2023 and a 6th round pick in 2024.
Dennis Allen, Tyrann Mathieu get brutally honest on C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade to Eagles - Clutch Points
Dennis Allen says that the decision to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson was “not easy” and Tyrann Mathieu says that CJGJ was “a good teammate.”
Saints release Jon Bostic, Taco Charlton as they set initial 53-man roster - Pro Football Talk
The Saints have released linebacker Jon Bostic and defensive end Taco Charlton.
New Orlean Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu clarifies confusion after deleted tweet - 24/7 Sports
Tyrann Mathieu has shared that his deleted Tweet was in reference to the Baltimore Ravens releasing Tony Jefferson and not in reference to anything related to the Saints.
Saints Releasing Former Notre Dame QB Ian Book - CBS Sports
The Saints have released Ian Book.
Saints waive New Orleans native WR Dai’Jean Dixon - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints have waived Dai’Jean Dixon.
Saints 2022 final roster cuts tracker - Canal Street Chronicles
A tracker for Saints roster cuts as they trim down to 53 players.
Throughout his 870 career slot coverage snaps, #Saints cornerback Bradley Roby has allowed:— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 30, 2022
a 66% completion percentage
0.98 yards per slot coverage snap
8.12 yards per reception
5.36 yards per target
Very nice numbers there.
