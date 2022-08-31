Fleur-de-Links, August 31: Saints release Ian Book, Taco Charlton, others

The Saints are expected to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 5th round pick in 2025 to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 5th round pick in 2023 and a 6th round pick in 2024.

Dennis Allen says that the decision to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson was “not easy” and Tyrann Mathieu says that CJGJ was “a good teammate.”

The Saints have released linebacker Jon Bostic and defensive end Taco Charlton.

Tyrann Mathieu has shared that his deleted Tweet was in reference to the Baltimore Ravens releasing Tony Jefferson and not in reference to anything related to the Saints.

The Saints have released Ian Book.

The Saints have waived Dai’Jean Dixon.

A tracker for Saints roster cuts as they trim down to 53 players.

Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter. pic.twitter.com/k6bxvziA84 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Full trade terms:



Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025.



Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022