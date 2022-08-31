New Orleans Saints 53-man roster is set

With the roster cutdown officially over, the New Orleans Saints have gone from 90 players at the start of the offseason, to the final 53 players that will see some game action this season. Now this roster isn’t set in stone as some things could still be tweaked and touched up, however most of the roster has been set since camp. Despite some surprises to the 53-man roster, what is done is done and we can now shift focus to this upcoming season. Having said that, let’s meet the 53-man roster for the 2022 New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback: Jamies Winston, Andy Dalton

Cuts: Ian Book

We figured the top two spots were locked in with Winston and Dalton. The question was could Ian Book do enough in the preseason to make the Saints consider keeping him as the team’s third quarterback. Ultimately, Book had some bright moments against the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers, however it just wasn’t enough as Book put together a rather inconsistent preseason and could end up back on the practice squad.

Running Back: Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, Dwayne Washington, Tony Jones Jr, Adam Prentice

Cuts: Abram Smith

Not much has changed from this position group from last season to now. Kamara likely will play the entire season, so having him and Mark Ingram together will be just like old times. Dwayne Washington will be back along with Tony Jones Jr. who had good offseason, which led the team to cut rookie Abram Smith. Smith makes another solid practice squad candidate if he clears waivers.

Wide Receivers: Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty, Tre’Quan Smith

Cuts: Kirk Merritt, Dai’Jean Dixon, Rashid Shaheed

This is the first position where people might disagree with the decisions made here. We don’t know the extent of the injury Tre’Quan Smith suffered against the Chargers, so he could end up on injured reserve, which would open up a spot for Merritt who impressed throughout training camp and in the preseason. We will see what happens to Kawaan Baker as he serves his 6-game suspension.

Ian Book connects with Kirk Merritt for the 9-yard touchdown!!!#Saints | : FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/KMsMcLKPu8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 27, 2022

Tight End: Taysom Hill, Nick Vannett, Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson

Cuts: J.P. Holtz, Lucas Krull

This group is very nice all around and might be the one offensive group everyone could agree that panned out the way we thought it would. Vannett provides mentorship and the ability to run block, whereas Trautman seems to look much more comfortable in year two as the starter and can also help out in the run game. Hill and Johnson can only add to what already is a pretty talented offense and should help out Jamies Winston.

Offensive Tackle: James Hurst, Trevor Penning, Ryan Ramczyk, Landon Young, Lewis Kidd

Cuts: Derrick Kelly, Khalique Washington

This is where some things could change for the Saints from now until Week one. With Trevor Penning out indefinitely due to a torn ligament in his foot, the Saints are more than likely going to bring in someone else at the position to help anchor the position. Shoutout to Lucas Kidd for the being the only undrafted free agent to make the roster this year.

Interior Offensive Line: Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton

Cuts: Josh Andrews, Nick Martin, Derek Schweiger

Nick Martin could easily find his way back on the practice squad when you consider the depth at the center and guard spot. Ruiz looks like he’s in for a solid bounce back season. After losing Forest Lamp to a season ending injury, this position, like tackle could be one that could use some adjusting.

Defensive End: Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagon

Cuts: Taco Charlton, Niko Lalos

Taco Charlton certainly did enough to stick around on the roster, if not with the Saints definitely with another team. The Saints are stacked at the position where Taco just didn’t fit in the numbers game. Having Davenport, Turner, and Kpassagon healthy to start the season will be nice to have. Now seeing how long that last will be a whole different article.

Defensive Tackle: David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, Malcolm Roach

Cuts: Jordan Jackson, Josh Black

The addition of Street will bring some needed extra pressure and presence. Last season, when David Onyemata was suspended, it was obvious this team lacked pressure in the middle. Seeing Tuttle and Roach step up in camp and in games makes me more optimistic about this group heading into the season.

Linebacker: Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Kaden Ellis, Zack Baun, Andrew Dowell

Cuts: Eric Wilson, Jon Bostic, Chase Hansen, Nephi Sewell

Now this is the one position where people probably had no clue what exactly is going on here. Seeing the Saints only keep Dowell, who mostly plays special teams is certainly interesting, especially considering Hansen, Wilson, and Bostic all played pretty well throughout the preseason. I would hope this isn’t the final group at the end of the season.

Safety: Marcus Maye, Tyrann Mathieu, P.J. Williams, J.T. Gray, Justin Evans, Daniel Sorensen

After the trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, this probably opened up a spot for Justin Evans who is a nice comeback story to read about. You would expect P.J. Williams to slide into that nickel role. Seeing Sorensen make this roster is interesting to say the least, so I’d expect him to play a lot of special teams.

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, Alontae

Bradley Roby balled out during training camp, and maybe that played a factor in the Saints trading C.J. away. Lattimore and offseason MVP, Paulson Adebo could really form one of if not the best one two corner duo in the league. The team now will really see what Alontae Taylor is all about now that CJ isn’t here.

Special Teams: Wil Lutz, Blake Gillikin, Zach Wood

Having Wil Lutz back instantly make this team bound for the playoffs in my eyes. Last season was rough for the kickers on the Saints and with Lutz back, one could argue they make the postseason last year. Seeing him kick field goals again feels like coming up for fresh air. Having Gillikin and Wood back shouldn’t surprise anyone as the special teams unit as a whole could be an asset and not a determent this year.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. Give me page a follow as well @aasalas98.