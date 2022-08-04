2022 Hall of Fame Game open thread

The closest thing we get to actual NFL football has arrived with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame Game will kickoff the Hall of Fame weekend festivities which will culminate with the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Saturday. It will be nice to see something that resembles NFL football after months of waiting. It may not be much, but we’ll take what we can get at this point.
Here are the details for tonight’s exhibition:
2022 Hall of Fame Game
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders
Location - Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium - Canton, Ohio
Weather - 67º - Scattered showers
Game Time - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST
Network - NBC
Announcers - Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth
Online - NFL.com and peacocktv.com
Mobile - NFL App and Peacock App
The first step toward the 2022 NFL Season is finally here! Who Dat!
