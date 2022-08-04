2022 Hall of Fame Game open thread

The closest thing we get to actual NFL football has arrived with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame Game will kickoff the Hall of Fame weekend festivities which will culminate with the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Saturday. It will be nice to see something that resembles NFL football after months of waiting. It may not be much, but we’ll take what we can get at this point.

Here are the details for tonight’s exhibition:

2022 Hall of Fame Game

Location - Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium - Canton, Ohio

Weather - 67º - Scattered showers

Game Time - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST

Network - NBC

Announcers - Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth

Online - NFL.com and peacocktv.com

Mobile - NFL App and Peacock App

The first step toward the 2022 NFL Season is finally here! Who Dat!