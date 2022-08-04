Fleur-de-Links, August 4: Saints rookie kicked out of training camp

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, currently in the final year of his contract, is limiting his participation in training camp as he seeks a new contract.

Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach were both kicked out of practice after fighting at training camp.

Dennis Allen spoke to the team following practice after Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach were kicked out of practice, saying, “We don’t have time for that.”

After missing the first week of training camp due to personal matters, Tyrann Mathieu returned to training camp on Wednesday.

A new report from Sportico says that the Saints overall value has risen by 16%, lower than the league average of 18%.

Tight end Ryan Izzo, drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018, worked out with the Saints.

The Saints have waived tight end Brandon Dillon following the signing of Chris Herndon IV.

The @ProFootballHOF welcomes the late, great Sam Mills this week @Demario__Davis says Mills was part of the greatest LB squad in league history ⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/YeHykluBxv — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 3, 2022