Fleur-de-Links, August 4: Saints rookie kicked out of training camp

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints News:

C. J. Gardner-Johnson limiting participation in training camp, seeking new contract - Canal Street Chronicles

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, currently in the final year of his contract, is limiting his participation in training camp as he seeks a new contract.

New Orleans Saints’ Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third incident in three days - ESPN

Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach were both kicked out of practice after fighting at training camp.

Saints Coach Dennis Allen Not Happy With 2 Players After Practice Fight - The Spun

Dennis Allen spoke to the team following practice after Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach were kicked out of practice, saying, “We don’t have time for that.”

Safety Tyrann Mathieu makes training camp debut with New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints

After missing the first week of training camp due to personal matters, Tyrann Mathieu returned to training camp on Wednesday.

Saints’ franchise value rises 16 percent to $3.26 billion, report says - KSLA

A new report from Sportico says that the Saints overall value has risen by 16%, lower than the league average of 18%.

Former Florida State tight end works out for New Orleans Saints - Nole Gameday

Tight end Ryan Izzo, drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018, worked out with the Saints.

Saints Release Tight End Following Veteran Signing - The Spun

The Saints have waived tight end Brandon Dillon following the signing of Chris Herndon IV.

