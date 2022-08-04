 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tyrann Mathieu returns to Saints practice

The “Honey Badger” had been excused to tend to a personal family matter.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints Minicamp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for his first day of training camp practice after being excused to tend to a personal family matter. As concerns grew over the last few days about when Mathieu would be back, Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen repeatedly reassured everyone that the team was being supportive and patient while awaiting his return.

On his first day back, Mathieu did not participate in 7-on-7’s or in full team drills, but Allen said it will not take the veteran safety long to get back into the swing of things.

“He is anxious to kind of get back here and get started. We’ll go through a little bit of a ramp-up period with him, kind of let him get his feet up under him, but man, to have a player of his decorated ability back in the building is a positive.”

Yesterday’s practice was indoors and closed to the public, but Saints fans will get their first look at the “Honey Badger” during camp at today’s practice, which is open to the public and starts at 9:00 am.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...