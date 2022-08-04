Tyrann Mathieu returns to Saints practice

On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for his first day of training camp practice after being excused to tend to a personal family matter. As concerns grew over the last few days about when Mathieu would be back, Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen repeatedly reassured everyone that the team was being supportive and patient while awaiting his return.

Dennis Allen says they’re giving Tyrann Mathieu the space to deal with what he needs to deal with and will be waiting with open arms for him — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 1, 2022

On his first day back, Mathieu did not participate in 7-on-7’s or in full team drills, but Allen said it will not take the veteran safety long to get back into the swing of things.

“He is anxious to kind of get back here and get started. We’ll go through a little bit of a ramp-up period with him, kind of let him get his feet up under him, but man, to have a player of his decorated ability back in the building is a positive.”

Dennis Allen on Tyrann Mathieu at #Saints training camp: “I love having him back. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/Q4y12j6FGx — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 3, 2022

Yesterday’s practice was indoors and closed to the public, but Saints fans will get their first look at the “Honey Badger” during camp at today’s practice, which is open to the public and starts at 9:00 am.

