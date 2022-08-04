Saints sign veteran LB Kiko Alonso, per report

New Orleans Saints have signed LB Kiko Alonso, who last played in the NFL in 2019 with the Saints. Alonso worked out for the team alongside three other veteran linebackers on Thursday and was signed to the roster shortly after.

Reunion: Former #Saints LB Kiko Alonso worked out for New Orleans this morning and is expected to sign, source said. He hasn’t played since 2019, but is in shape and the Saints will take a shot given his familiarity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2022

Kiko Alonso last played in the NFL in 2019, when he appeared in 13 games for the Saints. The Saints landed Alonso from the Dolphins in a trade that sent Vince Biegel. He tore his ACL late in the season and hasn't played since. The Saints later traded Alonso, after his injury to the 49ers in exchange for LB Kwon Alexander.

Kwon Alexander recently signed with the New York Jets on a one-year deal. The Saints would have liked to keep him, but the two sides couldn't agree, or the Saints waited too long to pursue him harder. With Kwon leaving, it thinned out the LB core a lot. With Pete Werner still nursing a groin injury, it made sense to bring in a proven veteran. Alonso will again compete for a roster spot and adds much-needed depth to the linebacker room. He knows the system and the people in the building, so it shouldn't take him long to get up to speed. The Saints had been sniffing around the LB market the past couple weeks and they added one today.

