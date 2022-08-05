 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints to hold final open training camp practice at Caesars Superdome

Practice will be open to the public and tickets are free.

By Tina Howell
On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints announced that their final training camp practice open to the public will be held on Sunday, August 21st at Caesars Superdome from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm.

Tickets will be free of charge and fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com starting on Monday, August 8th at 9:00 am. Registration for tickets will be limited to 8 tickets per person.

Additional information about parking, screening and concessions are also available on the website.

