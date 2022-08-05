 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 5: Saints workout multiple linebackers

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v&nbsp;New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign veteran LB Kiko Alonso, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly signed linebacker free agent Kiko Alonso, who last played for the Saints in 2019 before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Saints Signing Kiko Alonso: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

Saints fans have expressed mixed reactions on Twitter to the signing of Kiko Alonso, with some fans happy to see a familiar name and others confused by the signing.

Mathieu thanks Saints for support during absence from camp - Yahoo! Sports

Tyrann Mathieu expresses how much the support of the Saints helped him feel comfortable in taking time off to address personal matters.

New Orleans Saints announce August 21 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets practice to take place at Caesars Superdome - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have announced their final training camp that will take place at Caesars Superdome and is open to the public.

Saints’ Jameis Winston expectations set high for 2022 season. Here’s where oddsmakers value him. - NOLA

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Jameis Winston currently has the second-highest odds to win Comeback Player of the Year, with only Derrick Henry currently at better odds.

Former Iowa LB brought in for workout with New Orleans Saints, per report - Saturday Tradition

Anthony Hitchens, former Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, has been brought in for a workout with the Saints.

Saints Are Working Out 3 Notable Players On Thursday - The Spun

In addition to Kiko Alonso and Anthony Hitchens, the Saints have also brought in former Chicago Bears linebacker Jon Bostic for a workout.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...