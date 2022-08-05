Fleur-de-Links, August 5: Saints workout multiple linebackers

The Saints have reportedly signed linebacker free agent Kiko Alonso, who last played for the Saints in 2019 before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Saints fans have expressed mixed reactions on Twitter to the signing of Kiko Alonso, with some fans happy to see a familiar name and others confused by the signing.

Tyrann Mathieu expresses how much the support of the Saints helped him feel comfortable in taking time off to address personal matters.

The Saints have announced their final training camp that will take place at Caesars Superdome and is open to the public.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Jameis Winston currently has the second-highest odds to win Comeback Player of the Year, with only Derrick Henry currently at better odds.

Anthony Hitchens, former Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, has been brought in for a workout with the Saints.

In addition to Kiko Alonso and Anthony Hitchens, the Saints have also brought in former Chicago Bears linebacker Jon Bostic for a workout.