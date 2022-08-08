Saints place safety Smoke Monday on IR

The New Orleans Saints lost their first player for the season due to injury when it was announced that safety Smoke Monday was placed on IR after suffering a torn ACL. Monday was an undrafted rookie from Auburn, who quickly became a fan favorite since signing with the team in April. He sustained the knee injury during Tuesday’s practice and although few details were given at the time, it was said to be a “significant injury.”

#Saints rookie S Smoke Monday suffered what’s believed to be a significant knee injury today, sources say. Monday, an undrafted free agent from Auburn, has drawn praise from teammate Tyrann Mathieu for his ability and study habits. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 2, 2022

Monday addressed the injury on his Instagram account, thanking the Saints for “providing the chance of a lifetime.”

#Saints rookie DB Smoke Monday announced that he tore his ACL and will miss the entire 2022 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/hSMxeer88W — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 5, 2022

“I want everyone to know I’m doing great and in good spirits and will be having surgery very soon. I’m planning to use this time to get healthier and continue to learn the system inside out.”

We wish Monday all the best with his surgery for a full recovery and speedy return to the field.

