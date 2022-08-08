 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints place safety Smoke Monday on IR

The rookie will miss the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost their first player for the season due to injury when it was announced that safety Smoke Monday was placed on IR after suffering a torn ACL. Monday was an undrafted rookie from Auburn, who quickly became a fan favorite since signing with the team in April. He sustained the knee injury during Tuesday’s practice and although few details were given at the time, it was said to be a “significant injury.”

Monday addressed the injury on his Instagram account, thanking the Saints for “providing the chance of a lifetime.”

“I want everyone to know I’m doing great and in good spirits and will be having surgery very soon. I’m planning to use this time to get healthier and continue to learn the system inside out.”

We wish Monday all the best with his surgery for a full recovery and speedy return to the field.

