Fleur-de-Links, August 8: Saints linebacker retires from NFL

After recently signing with the Saints, linebacker Kiko Alonso has announced his retirement from the NFL.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been absent for the last two practices as he has been “dealing with a family manner,” but Dennis Allen expects him to return to practice on August 8th.

Doug Kyed has suggested that the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt to the Saints.

Michael Thomas has taken another step on his road to recovery, participating in 11-on-11 drills for the first time this offseason.

The Saints are currently the favorites to win their first preseason game against the Houston Texans.

The Baltimore Ravens worked out former Saints cornerback Ken Crawley, among others.

Demario Davis met with a cancer survivor as a part of the NFL and American Cancer Society’s Crucial Catch initiative, a program where players meet with cancer survivors.

