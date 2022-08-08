 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 8: Saints linebacker retires from NFL

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v&nbsp;New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints LB Kiko Alonso retires from the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles

After recently signing with the Saints, linebacker Kiko Alonso has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Saints: C.J. Gardner-Johnson training camp absence excused to attend to a family matter - NOLA

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been absent for the last two practices as he has been “dealing with a family manner,” but Dennis Allen expects him to return to practice on August 8th.

Browns’ Trade Proposal Flips RB Kareem Hunt to NFC South - Heavy

Doug Kyed has suggested that the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt to the Saints.

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas participates in 11-on-11 drills for first time since 2020 - ESPN

Michael Thomas has taken another step on his road to recovery, participating in 11-on-11 drills for the first time this offseason.

Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints 8/13/22 NFL Picks, Predictions, Odds - Sports Chat Place

The Saints are currently the favorites to win their first preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Ravens Work out Former Jets, Saints Cornerbacks - Heavy

The Baltimore Ravens worked out former Saints cornerback Ken Crawley, among others.

Saints’ Demario Davis meets with local cancer survivor to push NFL’s ‘Crucial Catch’ initiative - NOLA

Demario Davis met with a cancer survivor as a part of the NFL and American Cancer Society’s Crucial Catch initiative, a program where players meet with cancer survivors.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...