Fleur-de-Links, August 8: Saints linebacker retires from NFL

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints LB Kiko Alonso retires from the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles
After recently signing with the Saints, linebacker Kiko Alonso has announced his retirement from the NFL.
Saints: C.J. Gardner-Johnson training camp absence excused to attend to a family matter - NOLA
C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been absent for the last two practices as he has been “dealing with a family manner,” but Dennis Allen expects him to return to practice on August 8th.
Browns’ Trade Proposal Flips RB Kareem Hunt to NFC South - Heavy
Doug Kyed has suggested that the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt to the Saints.
New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas participates in 11-on-11 drills for first time since 2020 - ESPN
Michael Thomas has taken another step on his road to recovery, participating in 11-on-11 drills for the first time this offseason.
Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints 8/13/22 NFL Picks, Predictions, Odds - Sports Chat Place
The Saints are currently the favorites to win their first preseason game against the Houston Texans.
Ravens Work out Former Jets, Saints Cornerbacks - Heavy
The Baltimore Ravens worked out former Saints cornerback Ken Crawley, among others.
Saints’ Demario Davis meets with local cancer survivor to push NFL’s ‘Crucial Catch’ initiative - NOLA
Demario Davis met with a cancer survivor as a part of the NFL and American Cancer Society’s Crucial Catch initiative, a program where players meet with cancer survivors.
⚜️ @Mathieu_Era has confirmed he's sticking with jersey No. 32 - you can order his Saints jersey at our team shop https://t.co/Q6y5I7bV9Z pic.twitter.com/GsJTejTOXo— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 7, 2022
Dear Dad: A letter to Saints legend Sam Mills from his son Marcus @ProFootballHOF | #PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/vETnHw94Iu— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 6, 2022
the commentary on @chrisolave_ pic.twitter.com/W5n6fmAkpO— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 7, 2022
