Fleur-de-Links, August 9: Jameis Winston leaves practice early

Saints place safety Smoke Monday on IR - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday has torn his ACL and been placed on IR, meaning that he will miss most if not all of the 2022 season.
Saints QB Jameis Winston being evaluated after leaving practice with foot injury - NFL.com
Jameis Winston left practice early after suffering from a foot injury.
Saints Reportedly Get Encouraging Jameis Winston Injury News - The Spun
Reports indicate that Jameis Winston’s foot injury is not serious and he should be okay.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have signed defensive back Jordan Brown and linebacker Chase Hansen and waived defensive back Dylan Mabin.
Saints Sign DE T.J. Carter - Saints News Network
The Saints have also reportedly signed former USFL defensive end T.J. Carter.
Are Saints sneaky Super Bowl contenders? | ‘GMFB’ - Yahoo! Sports
The Good Morning Football team discuss whether or not the Saints are Super Bowl contenders for the 2022 season.
New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Daren Gilbert - New Orleans Saints
Former Saints offensive lineman Daren Gilbert has passed away at age 58.
Game Week Prep
Photos from today's practice: https://t.co/NP4dSt7evV
The Saints put out their weekly release ahead of Saturday's preseason game, and it includes their first depth chart.
CJGJ participated in team drills today. He was briefly looked at by an athletic trainer toward the end of practice (looked like they were looking at his knee) but came back to participate in the final set. Dennis Allen said doing team drills would be the expectation going forward
