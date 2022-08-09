Fleur-de-Links, August 9: Jameis Winston leaves practice early

Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday has torn his ACL and been placed on IR, meaning that he will miss most if not all of the 2022 season.

Jameis Winston left practice early after suffering from a foot injury.

Reports indicate that Jameis Winston’s foot injury is not serious and he should be okay.

The Saints have signed defensive back Jordan Brown and linebacker Chase Hansen and waived defensive back Dylan Mabin.

The Saints have also reportedly signed former USFL defensive end T.J. Carter.

The Good Morning Football team discuss whether or not the Saints are Super Bowl contenders for the 2022 season.

Former Saints offensive lineman Daren Gilbert has passed away at age 58.

The Saints put out their weekly release ahead of Saturday’s preseason game, and it includes their first depth chart. pic.twitter.com/g0KeTX3vTK — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 9, 2022