Fleur-de-Links, August 9: Jameis Winston leaves practice early

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints place safety Smoke Monday on IR - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday has torn his ACL and been placed on IR, meaning that he will miss most if not all of the 2022 season.

Saints QB Jameis Winston being evaluated after leaving practice with foot injury - NFL.com

Jameis Winston left practice early after suffering from a foot injury.

Saints Reportedly Get Encouraging Jameis Winston Injury News - The Spun

Reports indicate that Jameis Winston’s foot injury is not serious and he should be okay.

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have signed defensive back Jordan Brown and linebacker Chase Hansen and waived defensive back Dylan Mabin.

Saints Sign DE T.J. Carter - Saints News Network

The Saints have also reportedly signed former USFL defensive end T.J. Carter.

Are Saints sneaky Super Bowl contenders? | ‘GMFB’ - Yahoo! Sports

The Good Morning Football team discuss whether or not the Saints are Super Bowl contenders for the 2022 season.

New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Daren Gilbert - New Orleans Saints

Former Saints offensive lineman Daren Gilbert has passed away at age 58.

