Jameis Winston “feels fine” after leaving practice with a foot injury, per report

During practice on Monday, quarterback Jameis Winston left early with an injury. Coach Dennis Allen confirmed after practice that Winston “tweaked” his foot during 7-on-7 and went in for further evaluation.

With this news, the hearts of all New Orleans Saints fans dropped—but everything coming out of Winston's camp was positive.

Even though Saints’ QB Jameis Winston left practice Monday with a foot injury, one source said “he’s doing well and feels fine. So nothing to really worry about.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed from a source that Winston is “doing well” and “feels fine,” and there's “nothing to worry about.” A massive sigh of relief for Saints fans.

It is currently unknown if he will miss any practices from the “tweak.” However, with week 1 being a month away, there is more than enough time to take a couple of practices off.

Winston is still working on getting back to 100% from his ACL tear. Regardless, this sounds like a very minor injury for Winston.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel