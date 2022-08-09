 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jameis Winston “feels fine” after leaving practice with a foot injury, per report

Sources say Winston is doing fine and is nothing to worry about

NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

During practice on Monday, quarterback Jameis Winston left early with an injury. Coach Dennis Allen confirmed after practice that Winston “tweaked” his foot during 7-on-7 and went in for further evaluation.

With this news, the hearts of all New Orleans Saints fans dropped—but everything coming out of Winston's camp was positive.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed from a source that Winston is “doing well” and “feels fine,” and there's “nothing to worry about.” A massive sigh of relief for Saints fans.

It is currently unknown if he will miss any practices from the “tweak.” However, with week 1 being a month away, there is more than enough time to take a couple of practices off.

Winston is still working on getting back to 100% from his ACL tear. Regardless, this sounds like a very minor injury for Winston.

