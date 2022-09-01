Armchair Quarterback: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers

The New Orleans Saints ended the 2022 preseason on the right note, securing a win over the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 at the Caesars Superdome. The starters got playing time, touchdowns were scored, and the Saints faithful went home happy. Here’s a look at the biggest takeaways.

The Starters were Clicking

We finally got to see Jameis Winston throw some live passes, and oh man did he look good. Winston completed 4/4 for 59 yards, including a 20 and 15-yard pass to Jarvis Landry and a 19-yard ball to rookie Chris Olave. Mark Ingram finished that drive off with the first of two touchdowns in this one for Superman.

Andy Dalton also came in and went 5/5 for 73 yards to set up the 2nd touchdown for Ingram and quickly put the Saints in front 14-0 in the first quarter.

Kirk Merritt Should’ve Made the Team

The Saints have great wide receivers and that’s one of the depth groups for the franchise, but local product Kirk Merritt made an impact throughout the preseason, including big kick returns and a touchdown against the Chargers. However, Merritt ended up on the practice squad after being cut and making it through waivers. His versatility as a receiver and running back makes him a prime candidate to return to the active roster sooner rather than later.

Wil Lutz is Back!

The secret weapon of the Saints is back and better than ever.

Wil Lutz drilled two field goals in the preseason finale, including a 47-yarder as the first half expired. He also made a 59-yarder against the Packers the week before. Lutz missed all of 2021 with a core injury, but he doesn’t look hindered anymore and is ready to return to the full-time lineup and make some crucial kicks for the Black & Gold down the stretch.

