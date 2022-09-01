Fleur-de-Links, September 1: C.J. Gardner-Johnson releases goodbye statement to Saints

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints 53-man roster is set - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have finalized their 53-man roster.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Pens Farewell Message To Saints Fans - ESPN Lafayette
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has released a farewell statement to the Saints via social media. (Tweet below)
Former seventh-round pick for Detroit Lions released by Saints - M Live
The Saints have released running back Dwayne Washington.
Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo healing ankle sprain, planning to be ready Week 1 - NOLA
Despite spraining his ankle, Paulson Adebo is planning on starting on Week 1.
Saints announce practice squad additions - Fox 8 Live
The Saints have announced their practice squad, with some recently release players coming back to the Saints, including linebacker Chase Hansen, wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon, tight end Lucas Krull, and others.
Eagles claim former Saints QB Ian Book off waivers to back up Jalen Hurts - Clutch Points
The Eagles have claimed former Saints quarterback Ian Book.
Dennis Allen on NFL cuts, Saints practice squad - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen speaks on the cuts he had to make for the team’s 53-man roster and the practice squad additions.
New chapter in my life #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oC3rydwfh8— C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) August 31, 2022
Longest active streak of consecutive seasons with 7+ sacks— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) August 31, 2022
Cameron Jordan 10
Aaron Donald 8
Von Miller 7 pic.twitter.com/XI2PxxkeNM
Former New Orleans LB Manti Te'o and @ErinESummers sit down for a great conversation on his time with the #Saints, his recent Netflix documentary, and the challenges he has overcome in life— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 31, 2022
https://t.co/OOCrGWnT5f | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/wouInymR91
