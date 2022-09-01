Fleur-de-Links, September 1: C.J. Gardner-Johnson releases goodbye statement to Saints

The Saints have finalized their 53-man roster.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has released a farewell statement to the Saints via social media. (Tweet below)

The Saints have released running back Dwayne Washington.

Despite spraining his ankle, Paulson Adebo is planning on starting on Week 1.

The Saints have announced their practice squad, with some recently release players coming back to the Saints, including linebacker Chase Hansen, wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon, tight end Lucas Krull, and others.

The Eagles have claimed former Saints quarterback Ian Book.

Dennis Allen speaks on the cuts he had to make for the team’s 53-man roster and the practice squad additions.

Longest active streak of consecutive seasons with 7+ sacks



Cameron Jordan 10

Aaron Donald 8

Von Miller 7 pic.twitter.com/XI2PxxkeNM — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) August 31, 2022