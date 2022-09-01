 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Saints trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to Eagles

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 1: C.J. Gardner-Johnson releases goodbye statement to Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints 53-man roster is set - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have finalized their 53-man roster.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Pens Farewell Message To Saints Fans - ESPN Lafayette

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has released a farewell statement to the Saints via social media. (Tweet below)

Former seventh-round pick for Detroit Lions released by Saints - M Live

The Saints have released running back Dwayne Washington.

Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo healing ankle sprain, planning to be ready Week 1 - NOLA

Despite spraining his ankle, Paulson Adebo is planning on starting on Week 1.

Saints announce practice squad additions - Fox 8 Live

The Saints have announced their practice squad, with some recently release players coming back to the Saints, including linebacker Chase Hansen, wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon, tight end Lucas Krull, and others.

Eagles claim former Saints QB Ian Book off waivers to back up Jalen Hurts - Clutch Points

The Eagles have claimed former Saints quarterback Ian Book.

Dennis Allen on NFL cuts, Saints practice squad - New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen speaks on the cuts he had to make for the team’s 53-man roster and the practice squad additions.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...