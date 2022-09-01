BREAKING: Marcus Maye reportedly arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm

New Orleans Saints’ safety Marcus Maye was reportedly arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm this morning. Nick Underhill, NOF.com writer, was the first to report the incident on Sept. 1.

Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested this morning for aggravated assault with a firearm, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 1, 2022

In a statement from Maye’s attorney, he states that Maye denies all allegations.

Statement from Marcus Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler:



“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2022

After acquiring Maye from the New York Jets in March, the Saints signed the former Florida Gator to a three year, 28.5-million-dollar deal.

Maye is also awaiting a court date on Nov. 16th for a DUI charge that he received in Florida in February of 2021. It is currently unclear how these two incidents will coincide with one another.

This news comes just one day after news broke of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. In roughly 24 hours, the Saints could potentially lose two of their most talented secondary pieces, depending on the legal consequences for Maye.

