Falcons still considered Saints’ biggest rival, but not by much

Last week we asked New Orleans Saints fans who they considered their biggest division rival to be, primarily focusing on either the Atlanta Falcons or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (sorry, Carolina).

While the question was posed sincerely, I fully anticipated the results to be lopsided, with the hatred for the Dirty Birds running away with the voting. I was wrong.

The Atlanta Falcons still led the poll, but the margin for votes was honestly a lot closer than I anticipated. That’s what a combination of the Buccaneers winning a Super Bowl with the Falcons entering a rebuild will do for you.

At the same time, the Who Dat Nation was asked to vote in the confidence of the current direction of the New Orleans Saints. While Saints fans were generally divided in their hatred for the Buccaneers versus the Falcons, Saints were united in their confidence that the team is heading in the right direction.

We’ll see how they still feel after the Week 1 matchup against the Falcons. It would be interesting to see how the results of Sunday’s game would change the results of either poll.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.