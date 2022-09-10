Potential Saints college prospects to watch for: week two

Is it way too early to be scouting college prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft? Perhaps. But that doesn’t mean it’s not fun!

Scouting future Saints is difficult this time of year, as they have yet to give any indications of how they will finish this season. Over the 2022 offseason, the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles orchestrated a massive pick trade, which unfortunately took away the Saints’ 2023 draft pick.

Here are some of the prospects that could be available in the second round that could potentially fill some of the holes on the Saints’ roster.

Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia, Center

If the Cesar Ruiz experiment finally reaches its conclusion, Van Pran could be a great match for the Who Dats. He’s a New Orleans native that plays to the whistle and has earned a spot on an uber-talented Georgia line. He could also be moved to guard if Dennis Allen sees fit.

2. Brandon Joseph - Notre Dame, Safety

Another possibility at safety rises from South Bend after recently transferring from Northwestern. He’s great in both coverage and the tackling department and could emerge as a key piece of the Irish defense. He’s expected to go late in the first, but he could potentially slip into Allen’s hands.

3. Demani Richardson - Texas A&M, Safety

Most experts predict Richardson as a talented second-round prospect who still has much to prove as a top safety in college football. Last season, he was an instrumental piece on the defense and could be an excellent fit on the Saints’ defense if he continues to improve this year.

4. Jeremy Banks - Tennessee, Outside Linebacker

Another prospect that will unlikely slip into the second round but could still be of huge help for the Saints. He’s the SEC’s top returning tackler with 128 tackles and has the potential to be one of the SEC’s best again this year.

5. Sam LaPorta - Tight End, Iowa

It’s wishful thinking to imagine the Saints taking a highly touted tight end, but it definitely worked out in 2010 with Jimmy Graham. LaPorta is one of the most talented tight ends in college football this year and could still be available in the third or fourth round.

