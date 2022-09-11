New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Inactives

The start of the 2022 regular season is finally here, and the New Orleans Saints are about to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the list of today’s inactives.

Saints:

Cornerback Paulson Adebo

Guard Wyatt Davis

Defensive End Tanoh Kpassagnon

Wide Receiver Tre’Quan Smith

Running Back Dwayne Washington

Tight End Nick Vannett

Falcons:

Wide Receiver Damiere Byrd

Running Back Tyler Allgeier

Linebacker DeAngelo Malon

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski

Offensive Lineman Chuma Edoga

And now for the news all Saints fans have been waiting for... Michael Thomas is officially active. This is not a drill! Can’t Guard Mike is BACK!!!

WHO DAT!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod