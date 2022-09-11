New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Inactives

The start of the 2022 regular season is finally here, and the New Orleans Saints are about to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the list of today’s inactives.
Saints:
Cornerback Paulson Adebo
Guard Wyatt Davis
Defensive End Tanoh Kpassagnon
Wide Receiver Tre’Quan Smith
Running Back Dwayne Washington
Tight End Nick Vannett
Falcons:
Wide Receiver Damiere Byrd
Running Back Tyler Allgeier
Linebacker DeAngelo Malon
Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski
Offensive Lineman Chuma Edoga
And now for the news all Saints fans have been waiting for... Michael Thomas is officially active. This is not a drill! Can’t Guard Mike is BACK!!!
WHO DAT!
