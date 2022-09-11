 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: Sunday Night Football open thread

The first Sunday Night game of the season is about to begin from JerryWorld™. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
new

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in tonight’s Sunday Night Football season opener from the Lone Star State. This is a rematch of last season’s exciting season opener. Can the Bucs o-line keep Tom Brady upright? Will the Cowboys avoid starting off their pressure-packed season with a loss? Let’s tune in and find out!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

