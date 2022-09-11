Saints vs. Falcons: Game time, TV, radio, online streaming, mobile, and odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta today to open the 2022 NFL season. We’ve all waited a very long time for this game and this season to get underway, but at long last the time is finally upon us. This may very well be a season the Saints surprise many around the league, and there’s no better time to start the season than here and now!

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 1 action:

Game time:

Sunday, September 11th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Odds:

Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather Forecast:

Retractable roof likely to be closed

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 710

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 384 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Saints -5.5; Over/Under 43

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

The Falcoholic

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members.