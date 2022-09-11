Saints vs. Falcons: Week 1 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 1

The Saints travel to Atlanta to kickoff a season that hopefully sees New Orleans regain the NFC South crown. That campaign starts against their most hated division rival, in the Saints’ home away from home. Get ready Who Dat Nation, it’s finally time to get this season underway!

Kickoff:

Sunday, September 11th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Weather Forecast:

Retractable roof likely to be closed

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 710

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 384 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -5.5; Over/Under 43

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

The Falcoholic

Here’s to New Orleans starting out strong on their path to reclaim the NFC South title! WHO DAT!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!