Broncos vs. Seahawks: Monday Night Football open thread

The Seattle Seahawks host the Denver Broncos tonight in the Emerald City. The biggest, and frankly, only story in this Monday Night opener is the return of longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to Seattle, but now as the Denver starter. Can the Seahawks possibly beat their former quarterback? Will Russell Wilson torch his former team in front of the 12’s™? Let’s tune in and find out!

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN / ABC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

