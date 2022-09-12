CSC Week 1 Monday Night Football Pick

The Seattle Seahawks face the Denver Broncos tonight in Seattle on Monday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff unanimously picked the Broncos to win by a vote tally of 8-0. Here’s how I see it:

Broncos at Seahawks

This is the “Russell Wilson Bowl” and Wilson is the primary focus in this game. Denver is simply better from top to bottom, and will prove it on the field. Seattle still has weapons for Geno Smith (and whichever QB takes snaps for Seattle this season) to work with, but they are outclassed here. Wilson wins his quick return to the Pacific Northwest. Denver wins 28-14.

Pick: Broncos

***

Here is the info for tonight’s game:

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN / ABC

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!