Social media reactions to Saints win vs Falcons

What a way to kick off the season for the New Orleans Saints! Many people believed that the Saints would steamroll right past the Falcons, that was not the case at all as this game started off pretty slow for New Orleans. Luckily, the game switched in the favor of the visiting team in the 4th quarter as the Saints would turn it around and overcome the Falcons. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from this thriller of a game!

#Saints QB Jameis Winston went 16/19 for 213 yards and two touchdowns with a perfect passer rating in the fourth quarter. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 11, 2022

Hats off to Jameis Winston and the offense for making shit happen and overcoming a really tough first 3 quarters. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) September 11, 2022

Jameis Winston led his team from 16 behind in the fourth quarter and most (if not all) national media won't give him that credit.

Theyll wait for the next zany workout video or soundbite to speak on him again. — Dennis Allen du Monde ⚜ (@whodat2835) September 11, 2022

Aside from Winston’s great poise and leadership in the 4th quarter, the big story of the game was none other than Michael Thomas.

Return of the King. Welcome back, Michael Thomas. pic.twitter.com/0eZwhHzjNr — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) September 11, 2022

MICHAEL THOMAS AGAIN!



2nd touchdown of the day vs ATL. Welcome back! pic.twitter.com/z6pXcTfhZR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 11, 2022

What a pass, what a catch



Welcome back @CantGuardMike



: FOX pic.twitter.com/G3Er1aTCfl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 11, 2022

It wouldn’t be Falcons hate week without the Who Dat Nation poking fun at Atlanta. The fanbase surely had a lot to say about the Falcons fumbling yet another double-digit lead.

You know football is back when the falcons choking a 4th quarter lead pic.twitter.com/SEAX0rkkdL — TheOfficalDev Yankees Revenge SZN (85-56) (@TheofficalDev44) September 11, 2022

You know who I hope feels vindicated after watching the Falcons blow that lead? Matt Ryan. — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) September 12, 2022

FALCONS BLEW A 26-10 LEAD — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWESH) September 11, 2022

Even though the win wasn’t pretty, the Saints are now 1-0 to start the season. Next up is a date with Tampa Bay, a game that will have all types of emotion surrounding it. We will be back here again next week for more social media reactions!

