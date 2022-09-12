 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions to Saints win vs Falcons

A thriller in Atlanta!

By Sterling Mclymont
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What a way to kick off the season for the New Orleans Saints! Many people believed that the Saints would steamroll right past the Falcons, that was not the case at all as this game started off pretty slow for New Orleans. Luckily, the game switched in the favor of the visiting team in the 4th quarter as the Saints would turn it around and overcome the Falcons. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from this thriller of a game!

Aside from Winston’s great poise and leadership in the 4th quarter, the big story of the game was none other than Michael Thomas.

It wouldn’t be Falcons hate week without the Who Dat Nation poking fun at Atlanta. The fanbase surely had a lot to say about the Falcons fumbling yet another double-digit lead.

Even though the win wasn’t pretty, the Saints are now 1-0 to start the season. Next up is a date with Tampa Bay, a game that will have all types of emotion surrounding it. We will be back here again next week for more social media reactions!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...