Fleur-de-Links, September 12: Saints win season opener

The Saints were able to over a 16-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener.

Michael Thomas said that he felt he was a “little rusty,” and he “still [has] more work to do.”

In an SB Nation poll, the Atlanta Falcons are still considered the Saints’ biggest rival, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a close second place.

As an analyst for FOX, Sean Payton said that the rivalry between the Saints and Falcons “ended 16 years ago,” when Payton became head coach of the Saints.

The Saints have announced a partnership with a New Orleans-based brand, in a partnership that is “community-centric.”

A video of a big run made by Taysom Hill early in the Week 1 game against the Falcons.

A video of a locker room celebration from the Saints following their Week 1 win.

The 16-point fourth-quarter deficit is the largest the #Saints have overcome to earn a win.



Prior to today, the biggest was on Nov. 19, 2017, when New Orleans beat Washington in OT after being down 15 points in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/n8PT6RyrHs — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 12, 2022

BLOCKED.



RETURN TO SENDER. pic.twitter.com/79kXF1X90y — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 11, 2022