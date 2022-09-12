 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Falcons blow lead, Saints win

Fleur-de-Links, September 12: Saints win season opener

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Complete Wild Comeback, Beat Falcons 27-26. - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints were able to over a 16-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener.

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas catches 2 TD passes in 1st game in nearly two years, says he has ‘more work to do’ - ESPN

Michael Thomas said that he felt he was a “little rusty,” and he “still [has] more work to do.”

Falcons still considered Saints’ biggest rival, but not by much - Canal Street Chronicles

In an SB Nation poll, the Atlanta Falcons are still considered the Saints’ biggest rival, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a close second place.

Sean Payton is no longer the Saints coach, but he’s still trolling the Falcons - NOLA

As an analyst for FOX, Sean Payton said that the rivalry between the Saints and Falcons “ended 16 years ago,” when Payton became head coach of the Saints.

New Orleans Saints announce partnership with Brother’s Food Mart to help better serve the New Orleans community - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have announced a partnership with a New Orleans-based brand, in a partnership that is “community-centric.”

Can’t-Miss Play: Taysom Hill EXPLODES for career-long 57-yard run - NFL.com

A video of a big run made by Taysom Hill early in the Week 1 game against the Falcons.

Saints celebrated a big win over the Falcons with a locker room party. Have a look inside. - NOLA

A video of a locker room celebration from the Saints following their Week 1 win.

