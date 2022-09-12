Fleur-de-Links, September 12: Saints win season opener

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Complete Wild Comeback, Beat Falcons 27-26. - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints were able to over a 16-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener.
New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas catches 2 TD passes in 1st game in nearly two years, says he has ‘more work to do’ - ESPN
Michael Thomas said that he felt he was a “little rusty,” and he “still [has] more work to do.”
Falcons still considered Saints’ biggest rival, but not by much - Canal Street Chronicles
In an SB Nation poll, the Atlanta Falcons are still considered the Saints’ biggest rival, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a close second place.
Sean Payton is no longer the Saints coach, but he’s still trolling the Falcons - NOLA
As an analyst for FOX, Sean Payton said that the rivalry between the Saints and Falcons “ended 16 years ago,” when Payton became head coach of the Saints.
New Orleans Saints announce partnership with Brother’s Food Mart to help better serve the New Orleans community - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have announced a partnership with a New Orleans-based brand, in a partnership that is “community-centric.”
Can’t-Miss Play: Taysom Hill EXPLODES for career-long 57-yard run - NFL.com
A video of a big run made by Taysom Hill early in the Week 1 game against the Falcons.
Saints celebrated a big win over the Falcons with a locker room party. Have a look inside. - NOLA
A video of a locker room celebration from the Saints following their Week 1 win.
The 16-point fourth-quarter deficit is the largest the #Saints have overcome to earn a win.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 12, 2022
Prior to today, the biggest was on Nov. 19, 2017, when New Orleans beat Washington in OT after being down 15 points in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/n8PT6RyrHs
BLOCKED.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 11, 2022
RETURN TO SENDER. pic.twitter.com/79kXF1X90y
CAN'T GUARD 'EM.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 11, 2022
FOX pic.twitter.com/hswfhNkr5q
