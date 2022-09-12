3 overreactions from the Saints 27-26 win over the Falcons

I believe there aren’t many words you can use to describe what happened during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. The textbook definition of a tale of two halves. Or otherwise known as the Falcons having a lead in any game. Jokes aside this team certainly has a lot to improve on if they want to end up as one of the legit threats to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year. Let’s overreact from the Week 1 game, shall we?

The Saints should consider trading for interior offensive line & defensive line help.

The New Orleans Saints had some question marks along both the offensive and defensive lines heading into the season. Could Cesar Ruiz step up? Behind David Omenyata, would the depth step up at defensive tackle? Between all the ends, could they apply enough pressure on the edge? What exactly is the limit on James Hurst since he was the plan at left tackle after Penning’s injury? Now the defensive ends did get some pressure, and the talent I believe will show so I’ll let that slide for now. The Falcons and Cordarrelle had their way with this defensive line. They didn’t even out scheme the defense; they simply out powered them which resulted in the Falcons rushing for over 200 yards. Could the team seek some help whether it’s off someone's practice squad or by trade? As for the offensive line, they just got bullied by the Falcons pass rush throughout the entire afternoon. In particular, Grady Jarrett lined up wherever he wanted, recording 1.5 sacks and 2 of the Falcons 8 quarterback hits.

Michael Thomas is Back!

2 rezone possessions, 2 throws to Michael Thomas, 2 touchdowns. While it took 3 quarters for the offense to wake up, seeing Michael Thomas dominate A.J. Terrell one on one when Terrell didn’t allow a single touchdown last season, speaks volume. It speaks what he’s been through, and just how into the game Thomas was. Once he got going, you could tell Thomas had that look in his eye that if the ball’s is coming to him, he’s coming down with it. Regardless, seeing Thomas back is a huge plus to this team and the fans. Now could a healthy Michael Thomas get back into the top 6/8 receiver talk, if he keeps it up?

Michael Thomas over A.J. Terrell

pic.twitter.com/aXHoBxwAKL — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022

Jamies for MVP?

In the second quarter of this game, we saw a totally different version of Jamies Winston compared to the one in the first quarter. Some first game jitters and the newly repaired ACL might have had something to do with that and not very much work in the preseason also could’ve been a factor, but Jamies Winston was a man on a mission in the second half and particularly in the 4th quarter. While throwing for 212 yards and scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half, Jamies Winston gave us just a sliver of what can be if the quarterback can continue to pile up wins and get his playmakers involved. I personally think Jamies is a dark horse MVP candidate and if he can have games like this then there wouldn’t be a reason as to why he shouldn't be seriously considered.

