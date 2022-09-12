Celebrate the Falcons’ most recent epic failure with this new shirt

Our friends over at BreakingT have done it again.

Yesterday, the New Orleans Saints pulled off an epic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, having been down a whopping 16 points in the fourth quarter.

BreakingT, your home for real-time sports t-shirts is now officially licensed by the NFL Players Association, has brought this gem of a shit to commemorate the occasion. You can buy yours here!

While this might be a unique situation for the New Orleans Saints, this is not unique for the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints had never overcome a fourth-quarter deficit of 16 or more points before yesterday’s win, but check out this crazy stat for the Falcons’ side of this:

NFL teams leading by 15 points in the 4th quarter over the last 3 seasons



Falcons 5-3

Everyone else 242-2-1 pic.twitter.com/uPPU4G67Hh — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 11, 2022

Maybe we’ll have an opportunity to buy more of these type of shirts later this season.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.