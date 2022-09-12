 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celebrate the Falcons’ most recent epic failure with this new shirt

You know you want to buy it.

By Chris Dunnells
/ new

Our friends over at BreakingT have done it again.

Yesterday, the New Orleans Saints pulled off an epic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, having been down a whopping 16 points in the fourth quarter.

BreakingT, your home for real-time sports t-shirts is now officially licensed by the NFL Players Association, has brought this gem of a shit to commemorate the occasion. You can buy yours here!

While this might be a unique situation for the New Orleans Saints, this is not unique for the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints had never overcome a fourth-quarter deficit of 16 or more points before yesterday’s win, but check out this crazy stat for the Falcons’ side of this:

Maybe we’ll have an opportunity to buy more of these type of shirts later this season.

