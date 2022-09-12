Saints early underdogs against Buccaneers in Week 2, but trending up

The New Orleans Saints have their home opener this Sunday when they host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After being favored last week against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, the Saints open this week as 3-point home underdogs to Brady’s Bucs according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

All things considered, this isn’t an outrageous line. The Saints found themselves in an early hole against the Falcons last week, eventually down 16-points in the fourth quarter before the Falcons “Falcon-ed” it away. The Buccaneers just manhandling the Dallas Cowboys, 19-3, keeping the Cowboys out of the endzone and frustrating the Dallas offense all game.

But the line come game day might be different.

Preseason, the Buccaneers were 3.5 point favorites for this game. Yesterday, the Saints moved to 3-point favorites, but the money line was -190 on the Buccaneers and +160 for the Saints (meaning a $100 bet on the Saints would pay out $160 if the Saints won). Now, the money line for the Saints has moved to +115 and the Buccaneers has dropped to -135. This could be due in no small part to injuries the Buccaneers sustained last night to WR Chris Godwin and their offensive line.

If Jameis Winston is a full participant at practice this week, Paulson Adebo is able to return to game action, and the Buccaneers are without Godwin and LT Donovan Smith.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.