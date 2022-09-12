Saints sign DB Tre Swilling to the practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have signed DB Tre Swilling to their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Tre is the son of Saints legend Pat Swilling, who played for the Saints from 1986 to 1992 and was a member of the famed “Dome Patrol.”

The #Saints are signing franchise legend Pat Swilling’s son, DB Tre Swilling, to the practice squad, per his agents @davidcanter and @nessmugrabi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2022

Tre attended Georgia Tech and played in 42 games. He recorded 100 tackles for 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions and 21 passes defended. He went undrafted but was signed by the Tennessee Titans in May. He played in two preseason games for the Titans and allowed three receptions on seven targets for 41 yards before being released. It was announced last week that Tre was working out for the Saints and now he has the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod