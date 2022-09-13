Wanna know what it was like inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Falcons blew another lead?

So, I went to the game. It was great. You know, your typical Saints-Falcons game. Crazy plays. Saints play below their talent level. Falcons take a big lead. Falcons blow a big lead. Saints give us multiple heart attacks.

And ultimately, Saints fans take over the Falcons stadium. It was glorious. I vlogged it. And now you can feel like you were there and a part of it too.

Bonus Video:

Never get too overzealous at the start of football season.

Stay tuned for even more great videos involving our good friends, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, later this week.

