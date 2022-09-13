Michael Thomas, a man possessed

For the past 2 seasons almost, Michael Thomas has either been playing through injury or on the shelf all together. The wait for Thomas to return has been both a long one for his team and the fans as well. Prior to his return, there were a few who voiced opinions on whether or not Thomas would be the same offensive weapon he was in days of past.

On Sunday, all doubters were put to rest as Thomas would not only return but did so in grand fashion as he exploded in the 4th quarter helping the New Orleans Saints overcome the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas played with such an intensity that some would say he played as if he were a man possessed. The monster has been unleased ladies and gentlemen.

5 receptions for 57 yards & 2 touchdowns may not seem like much but given that there wasn’t much going for the offense until the 4th quarter, these stats still hold weight considering that they came in such a short amount of time. Once the offense began to click, Thomas would switch into a different mode making it a long 4th quarter for AJ Terrell who found out why Thomas is known as “Can’t Guard Mike.”

Thomas played with the intensity that we all knew he had. Not only was he playing to help his team achieve victory, but he was also playing to prove everyone wrong. If Thomas continues playing like this, he very may well be on track to have another record season, making this a comeback for the ages.

