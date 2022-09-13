3 takeaways from the Saints comeback win over the Falcons

1. The Falcons are who we thought they were

At the start of the season, many people had Atlanta near the bottom of the pack in the NFL. I thought they might be better than most people thought and would be able to squeeze out 6-7 wins. But Sunday’s game showed us that even though Matt Ryan is gone, and the Falcons seem to be starting a new era, they will never escape their reputation as choke artists. Whether fair or not, until they don’t blow a massive fourth quarter lead, they will always be the same old Atlanta Falcons.

2. The defensive line play was worrisome

The Falcons rushed for over 200 yards on the Saints defense on their way to their ultimately feeble 16-point lead with 11-minutes left. If this were a team not known for choking, the Saints would have been in trouble. Cordarrelle Patterson was able to get to the second level frequently and Marcus Mariota was able to score a touchdown with relative ease on a QB sneak from back at the 2-yard line. According to PFF, the Saints only had 5 QB pressures and didn’t record a single sack and only had two tackles for loss. Cameron Jordan and the defensive line are going to have to be stouter against the run and put more pressure on the quarterback in the future, especially with Leonard Fournette and his designated hand-off guy coming to town next week.

3. These WRs are legit

Michael Thomas is back, and Jarvis Landry isn’t in Kansas anymore (and by Kansas, I mean playing with Baker Mayfield). Thomas caught his first two touchdowns since 2019 to bring the Saints within two, and Landry’s 40-yard catch on the final drive set up Wil Lutz for the winning field goal. Rookie Chris Olave also caught the two-point conversion on the first touchdown which made it an eight-point game.

CLUTCH CATCH FROM JARVIS LANDRY



Set the Saints up for the game-winning FG ✅



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/tbIVsuWqny — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 11, 2022

If this is just the start for this group of WRs, this could be a fun year for Jameis and the New Orleans Saints offense.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.