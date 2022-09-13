Fleur-de-Links, September 13: Alvin Kamara suffered rib injury

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints early underdogs against Buccaneers in Week 2, but trending up - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently 3-point underdogs for their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara suffered rib injury vs. Falcons, expected to be OK for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers - CBS Sports
Alvin Kamara has reportedly suffered a rib injury against the Atlanta Falcons, but is still expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Celebrate the Falcons’ most recent epic failure with this new shirt - Canal Street Chronicles
A new BreakingT shirt commemorates the Saints comeback win against the Falcons.
What they’re saying nationally about the Saints comeback win over Atlanta - WWLTV
A collection of reactions to the Saints’ Week 1 victory from across the internet.
Saints Fans Will Hate This Sean Payton-Patrick Mahomes Draft Story - NESN
In a recent appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Sean Payton shared that the Saints almost drafted Patrick Mahomes, but the Kansas City Chiefs selected him 1 pick before the Saints.
Saints sign DB Tre Swilling to the practice squad - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed Tre Swilling to the practice squad.
Falcons 10-26 ‘fail cake’ sweetly marks the Saints’ stunning comeback - NOLA
The Chalmette Breaux Mart created a “fail cake” designed to look like the 10-26 scoreboard.
Dreams do come true.. 1-0— Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) September 13, 2022
RIP GMA pic.twitter.com/XcL3jvQ2NG
Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans #Saints win over Atlanta Falcons— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 12, 2022
Marcus Maye's forced fumble in the 3Q
✍️ @JohnDeShazierhttps://t.co/4gnnkX79QH
Dennis Allen on Jarvis Landry's performance yesterday: pic.twitter.com/OnACzPHtQc— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 12, 2022
Loading comments...