Fleur-de-Links, September 13: Alvin Kamara suffered rib injury

The Saints are currently 3-point underdogs for their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Alvin Kamara has reportedly suffered a rib injury against the Atlanta Falcons, but is still expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A new BreakingT shirt commemorates the Saints comeback win against the Falcons.

A collection of reactions to the Saints’ Week 1 victory from across the internet.

In a recent appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Sean Payton shared that the Saints almost drafted Patrick Mahomes, but the Kansas City Chiefs selected him 1 pick before the Saints.

The Saints have signed Tre Swilling to the practice squad.

The Chalmette Breaux Mart created a “fail cake” designed to look like the 10-26 scoreboard.

