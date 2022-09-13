 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 13: Alvin Kamara suffered rib injury

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints early underdogs against Buccaneers in Week 2, but trending up - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently 3-point underdogs for their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints’ Alvin Kamara suffered rib injury vs. Falcons, expected to be OK for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers - CBS Sports

Alvin Kamara has reportedly suffered a rib injury against the Atlanta Falcons, but is still expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Celebrate the Falcons’ most recent epic failure with this new shirt - Canal Street Chronicles

A new BreakingT shirt commemorates the Saints comeback win against the Falcons.

What they’re saying nationally about the Saints comeback win over Atlanta - WWLTV

A collection of reactions to the Saints’ Week 1 victory from across the internet.

Saints Fans Will Hate This Sean Payton-Patrick Mahomes Draft Story - NESN

In a recent appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Sean Payton shared that the Saints almost drafted Patrick Mahomes, but the Kansas City Chiefs selected him 1 pick before the Saints.

Saints sign DB Tre Swilling to the practice squad - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed Tre Swilling to the practice squad.

Falcons 10-26 ‘fail cake’ sweetly marks the Saints’ stunning comeback - NOLA

The Chalmette Breaux Mart created a “fail cake” designed to look like the 10-26 scoreboard.

