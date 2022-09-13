Saints sign Latavius Murray to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Latavius Murray to the team’s practice squad, Field Yates reported on Tuesday.

Worth noting that Alvin Kamara is currently dealing with a rib issue. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2022

The ninth-year tailback has played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Saints and most recently the Baltimore Ravens in his career.

He has 5,492 career rushing yards and 49 touchdowns on 4.2 yards a tote. Last year in Baltimore, he ran for 501 yards and 6 TDs.

He last played for New Orleans in 2020.

It was recently reported that Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury.

Dennis Allen says Alvin Kamara is “dealing with a little bit of rib,” but it’s not expected to be an issue. #Saints — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 12, 2022

Hopefully, Murray’s signing is more about depth than it is this being a serious injury. But we likely won’t know the severity of it until the injury report comes out Wednesday.

