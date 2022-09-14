Week 1 of the NFL regular season has finished, and the fantasy community has work to do. The grind to win fantasy championships does not end after the draft. There will be injuries and emerging players every week. Each and every week, Canal Street Chronicles will detail some fantasy football players to target on your waiver wire. Fantasy players learned a lot the first week of the season and can now begin adding new players to rosters. These are the fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 2 of the NFL regular season.

Waiver wire targets for week 2 of the fantasy football season

Marcus Mariota, Quarterback, Atlanta Falcons

This spot could have easily gone to Carson Wentz as well, but Mariota gets the nod this week. The Falcons were a tough out for the Saints this week as Mariota emerged as a dual threat quarterback. His skillset has always been there, but it seems as if the Falcons are going to embrace a collegiate style offense to help Mariota. Not only did he pass for over 200 yards this game, but he rushed 12 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. The rushing looked to be baked into the Falcons offense as well as most of these were not scrambles. This type of rushing can anchor fantasy quarterbacks, no matter how the team actually performs.

Jeff Wilson Jr., Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

Jeff Wilson Jr. is once again a hot waiver wire target in fantasy football. Wilson entered the game for the Niners after Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury. No timetable is known for Mitchell yet, but Wilson has shown that he is capable of being the primary ball carrier for the 49ers. Wilson is owned in less than 16% of Yahoo leagues and less than four of ESPN leagues. He will likely be the highest waiver target for all teams this weekend on the run heavy Niners squad.

Devin Duvernay, Wide Receiver, Baltimore Ravens

Rashod Bateman was the only wide receiver being drafted in most fantasy football leagues this off-season. Mark Andrews and Bateman were thought to be the only two guys that the Ravens could support but Duvernay surprised many with his performance in week 1. Duvernay had four targets on the game, the third highest on the team, and caught all of them. The Ravens were comfortably ahead in week 1 but if they were to get in any kind of game where they have to score, Duvernay is a worthy flex option if he keeps this volume. Quarterback Lamar Jackson only had to complete 17 total passes in week 1, which means Duvernay accounted for 23.5% of his completions. Duvernay is owned in under three percent of ESPN leagues but over 30% in Yahoo leagues, so those in ESPN leagues have plenty of opportunity.

Joshua Palmer, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen, unfortunately, has suffered some kind of hamstring injury in week 1, paving the way for Joshua Palmer to be fantasy relevant. Preseason training camps reported that Palmer was fitting well into this offense in his second year. The loss of Allen is huge for the Chargers offense, but it will give the team time to assess who can step up in Allen’s loss. No player received over four targets from quarterback Justin Herbert in week 1 but Palmer was tied at that number with other pass-catchers. The Chargers face the Chiefs in week 2, so offense will be needed. Palmer’s breakout might be this week.

Taysom Hill, Tight End, New Orleans Saints

This is only a target if your league has Taysom Hill able to be slotted as a tight end. Most leagues now do this, but just make sure to check. It was unknown what kind of role Hill would have on the Saints after the retirement of Sean Payton. It seems as if his role is going to be very similar to what it was under Payton so far. Hill was targeted once in the passing game, but he rushed four times, including a 57 yard long and a touchdown. The Saints offense is still learning and growing with so many new additions, but Hill looks to be the gadget player we’ve seen in recent history, just likely without the passing yards. At the slim tight end position though, Hill can return value immediately if week 1 was any kind of indicator of the Saints offense going forward.

