Despite the Saints win, what is the biggest concern?

The New Orleans Saints are 1-0 after their dramatic comeback win over the division rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Despite capping off the game with a win, there is still plenty for the New Orleans Saints to work on this week of practices.

For the first three quarters of the game, the entire Saints offense failed to “click.” The offensive line missed blocking assignments, Jameis Winston held on to the ball too long, and absent a couple of Taysom Hill runs, the Saints offense couldn’t get anything going.

On the other side of the ball, the Saints defense had its own issues. The pass rush failed to register a single sack of Marcus Mariota and the entire Falcons’ offense gashed the Saints with big run plays behind Mariota and Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Saints’ coaching staff is in an enviable place in that they won the game but still have tape to use as motivation for the Saints to stay focused this week as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What do you think is the biggest issue from the game? Vote in the poll. Send me presents.

