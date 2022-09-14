 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 14: Saints bring back veteran running back

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign Latavius Murray to practice squad - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly signed former Saints running back Latavius Murray to the practice squad.

Marshon Lattimore vs. Mike Evans NFL Throwback - Yahoo! Sports

A look at how Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans perform against each other ahead of the Week 2 match between the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Anatomy of a comeback: Breaking down the Saints’ historic, improbable rally against the Falcons - NOLA

NOLA’s Jeff Duncan gives his perspective on the Saints comeback victory in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

What fueled New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas after 20-month absence - ESPN

Michael Thomas opens up about his motivations to return, his offseason, and a dinner with Dennis Allen.

Michael Thomas, a man possessed - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at Michael Thomas’ performance in Week 1.

GW Fins’ Is Opening Early For Saints Games & Bringing Back Lobster Feast - My New Orleans

GW Fins, a seafood restaurant in New Orleans, will open early for Saints fans for 6 home games.

Wanna know what it was like inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Falcons blew another lead? - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles’ Jono Barnes shares his vlog from inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the Saints’ Week 1 victory.

