Fleur-de-Links, September 14: Saints bring back veteran running back

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign Latavius Murray to practice squad - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed former Saints running back Latavius Murray to the practice squad.
Marshon Lattimore vs. Mike Evans NFL Throwback - Yahoo! Sports
A look at how Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans perform against each other ahead of the Week 2 match between the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Anatomy of a comeback: Breaking down the Saints’ historic, improbable rally against the Falcons - NOLA
NOLA’s Jeff Duncan gives his perspective on the Saints comeback victory in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.
What fueled New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas after 20-month absence - ESPN
Michael Thomas opens up about his motivations to return, his offseason, and a dinner with Dennis Allen.
Michael Thomas, a man possessed - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at Michael Thomas’ performance in Week 1.
GW Fins’ Is Opening Early For Saints Games & Bringing Back Lobster Feast - My New Orleans
GW Fins, a seafood restaurant in New Orleans, will open early for Saints fans for 6 home games.
Wanna know what it was like inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Falcons blew another lead? - Canal Street Chronicles
Canal Street Chronicles’ Jono Barnes shares his vlog from inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the Saints’ Week 1 victory.
Retweet to wish @juwanplease a happy birthday! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/yBOllMj2tR— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2022
Latavius Murray is back!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2022
The #Saints have signed the RB to their practice squad ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/Tdsk8lVOqZ
Tre Swilling, son of #Saints Legend/Dome Patrol member Pat Swilling, signing his contract to join the Saints practice squad ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/12uhgVhf9D— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2022
