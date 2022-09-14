NFL Week 1 power rankings

Previous week: 1

The Bills got their season off to a great start with a blowout victory over the defending champs. They are clearly the class of the NFL until someone says otherwise.

Overreaction: This team will walk to a 15 win season and Super Bowl victory

Previous week: 2

Patrick Mahomes, unlike other QBs around the league, did not miss his now departed #1 WR at all. The former MVP threw for 5 TDs and no interceptions in a beatdown of the Cardinals as the Chiefs championship window still looks open.

Overreaction: The only thing standing between Mahomes and his second ring is Josh Allen

Previous week: 3

The offense had a slow start but the defense looked as strong as ever, shutting out the Cowboys through the final three quarters of Sunday Night Football. Julio Jones looked impressive and will now have to step up as Chris Godwin is expected to miss some time.

Overreaction: Julio Jones will have a bounce back season and the Bucs will go to their second Super Bowl in three years

Previous week: 6

The Chargers opened with an important division win in arguably the best division in football. Justin Herbert tossed 3 touchdowns and Khalil Mack registered 3 sacks as the Chargers edged out the Raiders.

Overreaction: Justin Herbert is ready to win MVP and lead the Chargers to the Super Bowl

Previous week: 9

Lamar Jackson is at a career crossroads in Baltimore as he gets his contract year started. His performance on Sunday was a good start to his on-field “negotiations”.

Overreaction: Lamar will lead the Ravens back to the playoffs and become the highest paid QB in the league

Perfect placement from Lamar Jackson on this long touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/hsOvrNO2oC — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 11, 2022

Previous week: 4

The Rams did not look great in their first game although they were playing the NFL’s strongest team. Their upcoming game with the Falcons should help them get back on track.

Overreaction: They’ll still make the playoffs but have no chance at repeating

Previous week: 5

A sloppy game from Joe Burrow and the Bengals special teams led to an overtime loss to the rival Steelers for the defending AFC champions. On one hand the same problems that plagued them last season still seem to be an issue, on the other they played a very bad game and still went down to the wire with a very solid Steelers team. We will see which type of team they will be in the near future.

Overreaction: The offensive line issues will still inhibit this team as they will just barely make the playoffs but get eliminated on the first round

Previous week: 22

Justin Jefferson looked like the best receiver in football against the Packers, who do have a pretty good secondary. The Vikings were a trendy pick to surprise and win the division, and their performance in Week 1 certainly turned some heads.

Overreaction: Jefferson will get some MVP votes and this team looks ready for a deep playoff run

Previous week: 7

The reigning MVP seemed to miss his former top WR Davante Adams as the Packers offense managed just 7 points in Minnesota. Rodgers didn’t play in the preseason and was also missing Allen Lazard, and we’ve seen the Packers have slow starts recently, so I’m not writing this team off quite yet.

Overreaction: Rodgers can’t overcome the loss of Adams and the Packers miss the playoffs

Previous week: 20

The Dolphins looked good in their victory over the Patriots, as Tua went 23/33 for 270 yards and a touchdown. The ground game left something to be desired but against Belichick and the Patriots not much can be expected in that area.

Overreaction: Tua will lead the Dolphins to a playoff berth and will pull an upset in the first round

Previous week: 17

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are currently the NFC’s top offense. Philly rushed for 4 TDs and AJ Brown looked every bit like the WR1 they have been searching for.

Overreaction: The Eagles will run away with the NFC East and coast into the playoffs

Jameis Winston’s brilliant fourth quarter could be a sign of things to come this season

Previous week: 13

Hard truth time everyone. Despite the win, the first half of the Saints victory over the Falcons was a bit worrisome. The offense looked to finally get in a groove in the second half, so let’s hope the first half was just an anomaly, not every team chokes as hard as the Falcons so the Saints can’t expect to come back after a slow start against better teams.

Overreaction: Jameis Winston throws for 4,500 yards and the Saints easily make the playoffs

Previous week: 11

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle did not quite go as planned as the Broncos fell to Geno Smith and the Seahawks. Nate Hackett has the early lead on the bonehead of the year award, trusting his kicker to make the second longest field goal in NFL history over his franchise QB gaining 5 yards.

Overreaction: The Seahawks were just juiced up to play their former QB and the Broncos are still a top team in the AFC

Previous week: 12

The Raiders went toe to toe with a strong Chargers team, and Davante Adams debut in the silver and black netted 141 yards and a touchdown, but two fourth quarter interceptions were enough to kill the Raiders chances on Sunday.

Overreaction: Derek Carr’s good but not great play is enough for this team to just barely miss the playoffs this year

Previous week: 19

The funniest game of the day easily went to the Steelers win over the Bengals. Minkah Fitzpatrick’s blocked extra point pushed the game to overtime and the Steelers (eventually and with no luck at all) kicked the game winning field goal. TJ Watt’s injury is a major concern for this team however, as they absolutely cannot afford to lose the reigning DPOY for the season.

Overreaction: TJ Watt is lost for the year and the Steelers are unable to recover and miss the playoffs

Previous week: 8

The Trey Lance era in San Francisco is off to a rough start. The Niners commitment to their top draft pick from a year ago may be tested soon.

Overreaction: Trey Lance isn’t the guy and the Niners will be forced to go back to Jimmy G

Previous week: 15

The Titans fell to the Giants on a 2 point conversion, and now are staring an 0-2 start right in the face as they travel to Buffalo this week.

Overreaction: Ryan Tannehill will continue to regress and Derrick Henry won’t be able to do enough to get them back to the playoffs

Previous week: 14

The Cardinals were ran out of the gym by the Chiefs on Sunday, as their 23 point loss was the largest of Week 1. The Chiefs are a strong team however, and the Cardinals won’t be at full strength until Deandre Hopkins returns from suspension, so I wouldn’t push the panic button quite yet.

Overreaction: By the time Hopkins returns the Cardinals will already be in too big a hole to climb out of

Our old friend Matty Ice almost found himself on the right side of a blown double digit fourth quarter lead this week, but since once you’re a Falcon you’re always a Falcon he had to settle for the tie

Previous week: 16

The Colts could only manage a tie against the lowly Texans, and needed a 17 point 4th quarter just to get to overtime. Not a good start for the team that was favored to win the division.

Overreaction: The Colts still have a good chance to make the playoffs due to a weak division, but may do it with fewer than 9 wins

Previous week: 21

The Browns denied Baker Mayfield his revenge with a last second field goal, and at 1-0 are already off to their best start in 18 years.

Overreaction: The Browns will mill around .500 until Deshaun Watson returns but will be too far behind to make the playoffs

Previous week: 23

The Commanders commanded their way to a commanding win over the Jaguars as Carson Wentz commanded to the offense and Curtis Samuel’s 8 catches should have commanded more attention from the poorly commanded Jags secondary. I don’t know what just happened there.

Overreaction: Carson Wentz is back to his MVP level form and will have this team in contention in the NFC East

Previous week: 18

The Patriots once again lost in Miami as Mac Jones and the offense were only able to scrape together one touchdown. This team has an uphill battle ahead of them if they want to return to the playoffs.

Overreaction: Mac Jones regresses in his second year and the Pats open up a QB competition in the offseason

Previous week: 25

It’s Geno Smith’s world and we’re all just living in it. The veteran QB made the most of his Monday night appearance, going 23/28 with 195 yards and 2 TDs. Now we get to see if this is for real or if the Seahawks were just that amped up to stick it to their old QB.

Overreaction: Geno Smith will play well enough to sneak the Seahawks into the playoffs in a weakened NFC

Previous week: 24

Justin Fields got the better of fellow second year QB Trey Lance on a rainy day in Chicago. This team could surprise but you’d like to see more production from the offense before considering them a top 20 team.

Overreaction: Justin Fields has taken the next step and could become a Pro Bowler

The Cowboys are in big trouble without Dak Prescott

Previous week: 10

The Cowboys offense looked terrible against the Bucs on SNF, and now the may be without Dak Prescott for an extended period of time. This could be bad for Dallas, very bad.

Overreaction: The Cowboys fall off without Dak and find themselves picking in the top 10

Previous week: 28

Saquon Barkley once again looked like Saquon Barkley as the Giants moved analytics forward by leaps and bounds by converting a 2-point conversion for a 1 point win over the Titans.

Overreaction: Saquon returns to form but the rest of the team isn’t ready to make the next step and the Giants will find themselves in the middle of the pack

Previous week: 26

A controversial decision by the officials denied Baker Mayfield the chance at revenge on the team that dumped him for an accused sexual abuser. Rather unfortunate but now we get to see how well he is able to play when emotions like that aren’t involved.

Overreaction: Baker won’t be able to reignite his career and the Panthers may be looking to draft a QB

Previous week: 27

Some optimism can be drawn from hanging with a strong Eagles team, especially when not much optimism has been able to flow in Detroit recently, but until they prove otherwise the Lions will always be near the bottom of the list.

Overreaction: This season will be more of the same in Detroit as the Lions begin draft talk in November

Previous week: 31

The first place Houston Texans almost pulled a Falcons and blew a 17 point 4th quarter lead to the Colts but managed to hold on for the tie, proving that the AFC South can in fact go winless in a week in which two of their teams play each other.

Overreaction: The Texans behind Davis Mills will improve slightly but not enough to make a significant amount of noise in the playoff hunt

Previous week: 30

Travon Walker looked very impressive in his debut for Jacksonville. Unfortunately the rest of the defense and 0 points on back to back goal to go situations at the end of the first half spelled defeat for the Jags.

Overreaction: Trevor Lawrence proves to be good but not great, and not able to carry a below average roster to any great heights

NO Way TRAVON WALKER just intercepted this!!! pic.twitter.com/G6wYvNdNN6 — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 11, 2022

Previous week: 29

Same old Falcons.

Overreaction: This team won’t blow any more leads this year.

Previous week: 32

The Jets, evidently mistaking Joe Flacco for Joe Namath, threw the ball 59 times against the Ravens this week, apparently trying to assure the 37 year old veteran is completely burnt out by the time everyone’s favorite Mormon Zach Wilson returns to action.

