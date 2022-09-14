Saints and Buccaneers have 20+ names appear on combined Week 2 injury report

This Sunday, the Saints will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week two of the 2022 NFL season. Though the team appeared to escape largely unscathed, several players have questionable statuses entering this vital week two game.
Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Wednesday for both New Orleans and Tampa Bay. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injury Reserve would not appear on this list.
New Orleans Saints
Limited Participation
DE Cameron Jordan (hip)
RB Alvin Kamara (ribs)
S Marcus Maye (ankle)
WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)
Dwayne Washington (hamstring)
QB Jameis Winston (back)
T Landon Young (hip)
RB Mark Ingram (ankle)
G Calvin Throckmorton (illness)
CB Alontae Taylor (hip)
Did Not Practice
CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Limited Participation
WR Mike Evans (calf)
RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring)
WR Breshad Perriman (knee)
RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen)
Did Not Participate
QB Tom Brady (not injury related)
WR Russell Gage (hamstring)
WR Chris Godwin (hamstring)
WR Julio Jones (knee)
CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring)
LT Donovan Smith (elbow)
A second list of practice inactives should be released closer to Sunday. It will be interesting to see how many of the six Buccaneers who were absent today continue to remain out ahead of this vital matchup.
#Saints injury report feels like a lot of postgame rest— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 14, 2022
Notables though are Tre'Quan Smith returning to practice. Alvin Kamara limited with rib injury. pic.twitter.com/35iSVBQZOg
