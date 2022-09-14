Saints and Buccaneers have 20+ names appear on combined Week 2 injury report

This Sunday, the Saints will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week two of the 2022 NFL season. Though the team appeared to escape largely unscathed, several players have questionable statuses entering this vital week two game.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Wednesday for both New Orleans and Tampa Bay. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injury Reserve would not appear on this list.

Limited Participation

DE Cameron Jordan (hip)

RB Alvin Kamara (ribs)

S Marcus Maye (ankle)

WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)

Dwayne Washington (hamstring)

QB Jameis Winston (back)

T Landon Young (hip)

RB Mark Ingram (ankle)

G Calvin Throckmorton (illness)

CB Alontae Taylor (hip)

Did Not Practice

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (calf)

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

WR Breshad Perriman (knee)

RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen)

Did Not Participate

QB Tom Brady (not injury related)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring)

WR Julio Jones (knee)

CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring)

LT Donovan Smith (elbow)

A second list of practice inactives should be released closer to Sunday. It will be interesting to see how many of the six Buccaneers who were absent today continue to remain out ahead of this vital matchup.