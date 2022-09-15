Chargers vs. Chiefs: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup of AFC West rivals. Both teams find themselves atop the division after Week 1 wins. This inaugural game of the NFL on Prime Video should be a classic. Can Justin Herbert exploit the KC defense? Will Patrick Mahomes have another huge game in KC’s home opener? Let’s tune in to find out!

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

